Miles Sadler to compete in Nike Hoops Summit

West Virginia point guard signee Miles Sadler will compete in the Nike Hoops Summit on the World team.

Sadler, who is the No. 22-ranked prospect nationally, has put together an impressive senior season filled with accolades, including being named the EYBL Scholastic League MVP.

The Hoops Summit is an all-star game that puts the USA Basketball Men’s Junior Select Team against a World Select Team of international players. This is the 27th edition.

Sadler, a native of Canada, will participate for the World team.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, and will stream live on Peacock.

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