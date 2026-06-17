Montesa delivers again in the face of elimination 

Yet again, Dawson Montesa delivered the biggest start of his life for West Virginia. If there were any doubts about whether the Mountaineers would live to see another day, Montesa quickly silenced them. He mowed down Troy’s lineup in a 12-0 win, putting WVU a step closer to the College World Series Final.

No Participation Trophies

There was no doubt in manager Steve Sabins‘ mind that Montesa wasn’t going to see the mound at some point in this game, even if it wasn’t a start.

“Dawson was the most prepared, had the most rest and had been good,” Sabins said. We didn’t show up here to play for a second. So you show up with this mindset of like, however you slice this, we’re going to need these kids to be good in these moments. So it doesn’t really matter who goes first or who goes second.”

Pressure Makes Diamonds, Or Gems

This was not the first time WVU faced elimination. In the Morgantown regional, Montesa got the ball with WVU’s back against the wall and delivered 7.1 innings with seven strikeouts and four earned runs against Wake Forest on May 31.

This made him the clear choice to start against Troy, and he delivered again. While he did not provide as much length in 5.1 innings, he dictated the pace of the game. He struck out six Trojans, allowing two hits and five free passes. Montesa explained how he neutralized the Trojans.

“What worked today was the curveball, spinning it for strikes and for chases. That just opens up everything with the fastball, slider and splitter. But really just pounding the zone with plus stuff,” Montesa said.

While Montesa had experience in the elimination game two weeks ago, it was not on the national stage of the College World Series. From a guy pitching at the Division II level last season, these moments may seem a little big. But for Montesa, he channeled what he learned every step of the way to Omaha.

“This is obviously the biggest stage I’ve pitched on,” he said. “But just realizing it’s the same game, D2, D1, little league or high schools, it’s all the same game, it’s a children’s game. So, just going out there and pounding the zone and playing like it’s your last game, it’s pretty cool.”

One Step Ahead

Montesa remained relaxed because of the plan his coaching staff provided. He thought he was a step ahead of Troy and trusted the pitch calls relayed in.

“It’s just like hitting your spots that the pitching coach calls. They look at the scouting reports day in and day out, so you trust them and try to execute every pitch they call,” Montesa said.

Happy To Be On The Diamond

It is probably much easier to stay calm when you are doing something you love as well. Sabins compared Montesa’s love for baseball to a dog playing fetch.

“He just loves to play. He is like a black lab golden retriever. Get him in the yard, and throw him tennis balls, that guy will have a blast.”

From being a penciled-in weekend starter to being removed from the rotation at the end of the season, his effort to support the team will always be the same.

“Any time you tell him, ‘Hey, Dawson, you get the ball, he’s like, ‘Hell yeah, coach, let’s go,” Sabins said. “It doesn’t matter if it was a close situation, middle relief, starting in the World Series. He’s never shown an ounce of frustration in his role throughout the entire season.”

With these high-end outings, Sabins thinks Montesa will have the opportunity to pitch at the next level. But for now, he is just happy Montesa is helping the Mountaineers win.

“That guy’s a high-profile draft prospect. He has a good chance of pitching in the big leagues. So, you insert that guy on any team in the country, and he has a role,” Sabins said.



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