Montesa shines in debut, WVU completes sweep over Georgia Southern

In the second game of a doubleheader, West Virginia won 5-2, completing a sweep over Georgia Southern at J.I. Clements Stadium on Saturday.

Division II transfer right-handed pitcher Dawson Montesa was impressive in his Mountaineer debut. Montesa earned the win, working six innings, striking out seven, allowing no walks and two earned runs in 98 pitches.

True freshman right-handed pitcher David Perez earned the save in his first collegiate appearance. Perez struck out two while facing the minimum.

Catcher Matthew Graveline built off his big day, going 2-for-3 with a home run and driving in three RBIs. Shortstop Matt Ineich was 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and an RBI.

In the first inning, WVU jumped out to a 1-0 lead. For the second straight game, second baseman Gavin Kelly hit a leadoff double and was brought in by shortstop Matt Ineich with a single to right field. On the other side, Montensa was electric in his first Mountaineer inning, sitting down the side all via the punch out.

Catcher Matthew Graveline hit his second homer of the day with a shot to deep left field to leadoff the second inning. Georgia Southern tied it up in the bottom half. John Davis just barely missed a home run, sending left fielder Paul Schoenfeld full force into the wall, allowing a triple. Max Prozny sent a laser up the middle to score Davis. After Ponzy advanced to second, Sammy Lies plated him with a single to center.

The score was set at 2-2 after two innings.

Entering the third inning, Georgia Southern starting pitcher Chase Davis had to exit the game after suffering an injury while warming up. Left-handed pitcher Jansen Kenty entered the game.

Two innings went by with masterful pitching. Kenty did well at keeping the Mountaineers off the bases, but WVU started to knock on the door at the top of the fifth inning. After just allowing one base runner, Kenty allowed three walks to load the bases. Georgia Southern brought in right-handed pitcher Will Holder, who got center fielder Armani Guzman to popout to third base, crushing WVU’s rally.

Montensa saw a quick two outs on six pitches, then worked around a base hit from Kaden Thompson, retiring the next batter with a groundout to Ineich.

Georgia Southern worked out of another jam in the sixth inning, as designated hitter Sean Smith and Schoenfeld were issued walks, putting runners on first and second with no outs. But the Mountaineers failed to put a ball in play, with a popout in foul territory, and consecutive strikeouts ending the inning.

The bottom half of the sixth ended with fireworks, as Montesa worked two quick outs, but an error from second baseman Weston Mazey extended the inning. John Davis advanced to second before Pronzy slapped a single to right field, where Graveline delivered a strike home to get John Davis at the plate.

Georgia Southern head coach Rodney Hennon was livid, as he believed Kelly blocked the plate, not allowing a path for John Davis to touch the plate. The play went under review, where the call stood as an out.

Heading into the seventh, the game was knotted up at two.

After a stalemate of runs, WVU broke the tie in the seventh inning. Mazey struck out to lead off the inning, Kelly singled to right field and Ineich walked before a pitching change. Southpaw Holden Wade entered the game, getting Guzman to fly out to left field. Smith walked to load the bases, and Graveline saw a four-pitch walk to bring the go-ahead run across.

Right-handed pitcher Connor Fugate came in from the bullpen and walked in another run. First baseman Ben Lumsden then saw a flyout to the deepest part of the field, ending the inning as WVU led 4-2.

Montesa did not return for the bottom of the seventh, as right-handed pitcher David Hagen took over on the mound. Hagen worked a one-two-three inning, using just 11 pitches.

WVU had an opportunity to increase its lead but came short in the eighth inning. Mazey saw his first collegiate hit, and Kelly reached on a fielder’s choice. Ineich then smacked a double to center field, and Kelly hustled around the bases, sliding into home in a bang-bang play. The call on the field was safe, but after review, Kelly was ruled out, ending the inning.

Yet another replay review ended the bottom half of the eighth inning. As Hagen returned to the mound, he allowed two singles, then induced a flyout, but walked White on three pitches. WVU went to left-handed pitcher Bryson Thacker out of the bullpen for his second appearance of the season.

On Thacker’s second pitch, John Davis hit a comebacker back to the mound, where Thacker went home, getting the force out, leading to Kelly to fire a bullet to first base and hit John Davis in the baseline. The ball got away, and two runs crossed the plate.

WVU head coach Steve Sabins wanted a review, and the umpires reviewed the play. The call was overturned, and WVU avoided losing the lead.

The Mountaineers added an insurance run in the ninth as Guzman led off with a double, before Graveline singled to right field to bring Guzman in.

As WVU led 5-2 in the bottom of the ninth, Perez entered the game, working a one-two-three inning to close out the game.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

