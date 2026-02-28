Montesa's 11 strikeouts quiet Kennesaw State, WVU wins 12-4

No. 24 West Virginia defeated Kennesaw State 12-4 at Mickey Dunn Stadium at Henssler Financial Field on Friday.

WVU was given a dominant start from right-hander Dawson Montesa. Through seven innings of work, Montesa punched out 11 batters, while walking one, on four hits and one earned run allowed. The win moved Montesa to 2-1 on the season.

The Mountaineers completely outmatched the Owls, at the plate, totaling 16 hits to seven. Center fielder Paul Schoenfeld led the offense with three hits, driving in three runs. Second baseman Gavin Kelly and right fielder Armani Guzman recorded two RBIs each.

Through the first two innings, all six Mountaineers were sat down in order. Montesa worked four strikeouts, allowing one runner with a single.

WVU broke out for six runs in the third inning. To lead off, left fielder Brock Wills demolished a first-pitch home run to right field. Two walks and a base hit from shortstop Matt Ineich loaded the bases. Kelly dribbled a ball off the third base bag, for a double to score two runs. Guzman hit a sharp liner through the infield, plating two runners. Schoenfeld singled to center for the final RBI.

Montesa worked three more innings with five strikeouts, allowing just one runner.

In the sixth inning, WVU increased its lead. Third baseman Tyrus Hall saw an infield single and Ineich roped a double down the right field line. Catcher Matthew Graveline hit a sacrifice fly to right field and Schoenfeld singled through the right side, both bringing in a run each.

In the bottom of the sixth, Montesa recorded his 10th strikeout. Kennesaw State, just missed a homerun off the bat of Avery Wilson who sent Wills deep in the left-center field corner, making a catch right at the wall to end the inning.

Entering the seventh inning, WVU led 8-0.

In the bottom half of the seventh, Kennesaw State got its first run across. With two outs, Jackson Bradfield took Montesa the other way, depositing a home run over the right field wall.

WVU responded with four runs in the eighth. Ineich recorded a single before outfielder Ben Lumsden entered the game and scored him with a double. Graveline was hit by a pitch and exited the game, leading to a Schoenfeld double to bring in a run. A passed ball scored a runner, then infielder Matt Robaugh recorded a pinch-hit RBI single.

In the bottom half, right-hander Bryson Hoff made his season debut, and gave up consecutive hits. He followed with a strikeout and lineout, before WVU went to the bullpen. Right-hander Mac Stiffler entered with runners on second and third. Stiffler was greeted with a three-run blast off the bat of Jamarie Brooks.

Entering the ninth inning, WVU led 12-4.

The Owls worked a scoreless top half, and Stiffler returned to the mound. He worked three strikeouts to end the game.

