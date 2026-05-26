Morgantown Regional quick glance

West Virginia earned the No. 16 national seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament and will host the Morgantown Regional at Kendrick Family Ballpark. Here’s a quick look at the four teams.

Friday schedule

Noon ET: Wake Forest vs. Kentucky (ESPN2)

vs. (ESPN2) 5:00 PM ET: West Virginia vs. Binghamton (ESPN+)

TV commentators for the Morgantown Regional will be Tom Hart and Jensen Lewis.

The regional uses a double-elimination format with the winner advancing to the Super Regional round.

Regional field breakdown

Team Record RPI DSR Conference West Virginia Mountaineers 39-14 17 10 Big 12 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 38-19 20 16 ACC Kentucky Wildcats 31-21 37 30 SEC Binghamton 31-20 118 141 America East

West Virginia

The Mountaineers enter the postseason with a 39-14 record after posting a program-record 21 conference wins in Big 12 play. WVU finished with strong splits across the board, including a 19-7 road mark and 16-6 at home.

The Mountaineers are ranked No. 10 nationally in DSR and earned the No. 16 national seed after building one of the strongest overall resumes in the field. West Virginia finished 8-2 in the season’s last 10 games.

Wake Forest

Wake Forest arrives as the No. 2 seed in the regional with a 38-19 overall record and metrics that place the Demon Deacons among the nation’s top 20 teams.

The ACC program posted a 25-5 home record and owns the best strength of schedule among the four teams in the regional. The Demon Deacons were 8-2 in the last 10 games.

Kentucky

Kentucky enters the tournament at 31-21 overall after navigating SEC play. The Wildcats own an RPI of 37 and DSR ranking of 30 despite facing one of the toughest schedules in the country.

The Wildcats went 11-12 away from home and picked up notable wins during conference play to secure their NCAA Tournament berth. They were 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Binghamton

Binghamton earned the America East automatic bid after winning back-to-back conference tournament titles.

The Bearcats enter the regional with a 31-20 record and won seven of their last 10 games heading into postseason play. They are the No. 4 seed in Morgantown and will open against WVU Friday evening.

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