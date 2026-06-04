What they said: West Virginia and Cal Poly ahead of the Super Regional

West Virginia and Cal Poly met with the media on Thursday ahead of the Morgantown Super Regional, with both programs just two wins away from a trip to the College World Series.

Mountaineers head coach Steve Sabins was joined by infielder Matt Ineich and pitcher Reese Bassinger, while Cal Poly head coach Larry Lee spoke alongside infielder Alejandro Garza and catcher Ryan Tayman. The teams discussed the matchup, the road to this point and the opportunity that awaits this weekend



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