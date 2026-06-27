New five-for-five rule could reshape West Virginia women's basketball roster

West Virginia women’s basketball coach Mark Kellogg already has one eye on the upcoming season. But after the NCAA approved its new age-based five-for-five eligibility model this week, he’s also thinking about the years that follow.

The new rule allows Division I athletes to compete for five seasons over a five-year window, replacing the previous system that generally permitted four seasons of play within five years. Current student-athletes with remaining eligibility can be placed under whichever model is most beneficial to them, while future recruits will transition to the new structure.

For Kellogg, the immediate impact is on his current roster.

“We’re already having had one of them yesterday with one of our seniors that will be able to use the fifth year,” he said. “I think we have six seniors, three of which could use the fifth year if they chose.”

Those decisions don’t have to be made immediately, but they have already become part of the conversation.

“They may not know right now really what they’re going to do. But if they do, that would certainly help.”

Extra options

While the possibility of bringing back veteran players is appealing, Kellogg believes the ripple effects will be felt throughout the sport.

West Virginia assembled its current roster before the rule officially passed, but future roster construction could become much more complicated if programs routinely retain veteran players for an additional season.

“I think for them, and I have a daughter who’s in that class, that changes significantly in the amount of opportunities,” Kellogg said. “It will feel just like the COVID year all over again when those kids got the year back.”

The comparison isn’t accidental.

When the NCAA granted extra eligibility following the COVID-19 pandemic, roster spots became scarce as many veteran players elected to return. Kellogg expects a similar dynamic, especially in the transfer portal.

“The portal will be hopping again. Our numbers came down a little bit this year from the year before, and now they’re just about to go right back up.”

Recruiting impact

The timing also creates challenges on the recruiting trail.

Summer is one of the busiest evaluation periods for the 2027 recruiting class, but coaches now have to recruit without knowing exactly how many scholarships could ultimately be available if current seniors elect to return.

That uncertainty forces programs to balance recruiting high school prospects while also planning for potential fifth-year players.

“It’s something we talked about as soon as we heard officially that it was going to come,” he said. “It was all trending that it was going to pass anyway.”

Planning ahead

Even with the uncertainty, Kellogg views adapting as part of the job.

The Mountaineers have already begun preparing for multiple scenarios depending on how many veterans decide to extend their careers, while also continuing to recruit future classes.

As the first offseason under the new eligibility model unfolds, those decisions won’t just shape West Virginia’s 2026-27 roster. They could influence roster construction across college basketball for years to come.



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