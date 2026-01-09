NICKEL Chris Fileppo enters transfer portal

West Virginia NICKEL Chris Fileppo has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, WVSports.com has confirmed.

Fileppo, 6-foot-4, 208-pounds, spent only one season with the program where he recorded 12 tackles across 12 games. The Pennsylvania native played a total of 104 snaps.

Fileppo was set to be one of the most experienced returning options but now the program will have to look at other options after he elected to enter the database.

Fileppo has three years of eligibility remaining in his career.

