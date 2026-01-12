Offensive linemen Brandon Homady, Mickel Clay enter transfer portal

West Virginia offensive lineman Brandon Homady has entered the transfer portal per a source.

Homady, 6-foot-3, 298-pounds, spent one season with the Mountaineers where he saw action primarily on special teams. But did play 8 snaps on offense across two games.

The Ohio native has three years of eligibility remaining in his career.

Senior offensive lineman Mickel Clay also has appeared in the database. He appeared in one game and played a total of 12 snaps after playing 794 the year prior at North Alabama.

