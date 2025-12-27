West Virginia lineman Xavier Bausley plans to enter transfer portal

West Virginia offensive lineman Xavier Bausley plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens Jan. 2.

Bausley, 6-foot-4, 310-pounds, spent two years with the Mountaineers football program after transferring over from Jacksonville State. He played just 27 snaps in his two years with the program.

The Dunbar native played 913 snaps as a redshirt freshman at Jacksonville State and was named to the Conference USA-All Freshman team. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

