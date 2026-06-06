Omaha! West Virginia advances to its first College World Series

For the first time in program history, West Virginia will play in the College World Series after defeating Cal Poly 17-1 in the Morgantown Super Regional inside Wagner Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark Saturday afternoon.

Along with the berth to Omaha, WVU also set a new single-season win record at 45. Claiming the school’s first Super Regional title, the Mountaineers will ride a five-game win streak into college baseball’s biggest stage.

After going down one in the first inning, West Virginia exploded for seven runs in the second, behind back-to-back home runs by right fielder Ben Lumsden and third baseman Tyrus Hall. 10 more runs unanswered were added in the following innings, starting the party in Morgantown.

Lumsden added another home run to his name in the fourth inning. First baseman Armani Guzman and catcher Gavin Kelly also got in on the fun, adding a home run each. In total, WVU accumulated 18 hits and saw eight free passes.

More history was made in the second inning as Guzman stole second base, tying Victor Scott’s single-season record of 38.

Toeing the rubber was southpaw Maxx Yehl, who rode the Mountaineers’ lead for six strong innings. After a rough first inning, allowing one run, Yehl settled down before five scoreless frames with four strikeouts. He moves to 9-2 with a 2.10 ERA on the season.

While the Morgantown mayhem was at its peak, Mother Nature was a major buzzkill in the middle of the eighth inning. With a 1-hour and 38-minute weather delay, WVU had to wait for the final six outs before singing Country Roads.

As WVU was designated as the visiting team, it saw just one runner with a single from Kelly in the first inning. Cal Poly got to the plate and got into the scoring column. Yehl surrendered a two-strike leadoff single, before an out led to another single putting runners on the corners. Ryan Tayman cashed in with a sacrifice fly to right field before Yehl got out of the inning after hitting a batter.

WVU responded the very next inning, scoring five runs before the first out, ending with seven runs. Left fielder Matthew Graveline started it by sneaking a double on the right field chalk. He stole third base, before a walk and a steal, allowing him to come home on the throw down. After another walk, Lumsden flew a ball the other way for a three-run homer into the visitors’ bullpen. Then Hall took a pitch over the left center field wall the next at-bat. Guzman was hit with a pitch and stole second base, tying the record. Another walk occurred before center fielder Paul Schoenfeld laid down a sacrifice bunt, setting up an RBI single by designated hitter Sean Smith. Graveline came up again, grounding into a fielder’s choice, scoring a run.

Yehl posted a one-two-three inning, as WVU led 7-1 after two innings.

The Mountaineers put up three more runs in the third. Second baseman Brodie Kresser started the frame with a single before two groundouts. Guzman then attacked a 2-0 fastball for his first big fly of the season. Kelly doubled in the next at-bat, and Schoenfled scored him with a single to right field.

In the bottom half, Yehl sat down the side in order as WVU led 10-1 after three innings.

In the fourth inning, Lumsden did it again, going over the left field wall for a two-run homer. Yehl faced the minimum in the bottom half as WVU increased the lead to 12-1.

More runs came through in the fifth as Kelly hit a solo home run and Graveline grounded into a fielder’s choice, allowing Smith to score. Yehl did allow two Mustangs to reach, but got out of the inning scoreless, as WVU led 14-1.

The Mountaineers tallied two more runs in the sixth inning. With a walk and a Lumsden single, Guzman brought home an RBI with a single to left field. Schoenfeld grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring another. Right-hander David Hagen entered the game in the bottom half. He allowed a leadoff double, then retired the next three hitters as WVU led 16-1.

WVU only put one run across the seventh inning with a double steal by shortstop Matt Ineich on first base, getting Graveline home on the throw down again. Hagen returned and worked a clean inning after allowing a single.

Two outs started the eighth inning, before a rain delay. When play resumed, Zahir Barjam was used as a pinch hitter, striking out. Right-hander Ian Korn started the bottom half and allowed one runner, but worked a clean frame with two strikeouts.

The Mountaineers saw two runners reach in the ninth, but nothing more. This sent the game to the final three outs, and left-hander Ben McDougal ran to the mound. He saw a flyout, then two strikeouts, ending the game.



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