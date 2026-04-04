Pair of West Virginia hoops signees claim Chipotle Nationals championship

West Virginia signees point guard Miles Sadler and big Aliou Dioum along with the rest of CIA Bella Vista were crowned as the 2026 Chipotle Nationals Champions.

CIA Bella Vista beat Montverde Academy 69-65.

Sadler, 5-foot-11, 165-pounds, finished with 23 points and 9 assists continuing a strong stretch of play throughout the course of his senior season. That follows performances of 26 points, 6 assists in the quarterfinal and 21 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds in the quarterfinal and semifinals rounds.

Dioum played only five minutes but did not record any statistics.

Sadler is rated as the nation’s No. 22 prospect and has continued to impress throughout the course of his senior season and was previously named the NIKE EYBL Scholastic Player of the Year.

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