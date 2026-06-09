Pat McAfee to host live show ahead of WVU-Troy in Omaha

Former West Virginia football player and media personality Pat McAfee announced plans to host a broadcast of the ‘Pat McAfee Show’ before the first pitch of WVU and Troy.

The show, which starts at Noon ET, will be live from Blatt Beer and Table in Omaha, Nebraska, and will be broadcast on ESPN.

McAfee had boots on the ground in Morgantown for WVU’s hosted Super Regional last weekend. He was seated behind home plate with WVU Football Coach Rich Rodriguez. They were treated to a 12-2 victory over Cal Poly on June 5.

“This West Virginia story has me completely captivated. The investment that has happened with this baseball team and how quickly they were able to go and become great at baseball,” McAfee said.

With the Mountaineers making national headlines with multiple thrilling victories, McAfee has embraced the “dog” mentality WVU shows.

“They are fun, together and love West Virginia University. Dogs, from my understanding,” McAfee said.

While McAfee has his ties to West Virginia, he’s enjoyed watching all the environments created in college baseball. Thus wanting to put these upcoming games into the spotlight.

“We’ve watched [the College World Series] take place with no rooting interest because none of our teams have ever gone there. I’ve loved the college baseball environment when I’ve put it on,” he said.



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