Photo Gallery: Scenes from West Virginia’s win over Kansas State
West Virginia was able to close out the game outscoring Kansas State 14-6 over the final 3:18 of the game, but prior to that it was the defensive end...
West Virginia beat Kansas State at home 59-54 and I provide my thoughts and observations from what unfolded and what lies ahead....
West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge and his team have had some big wins as a group this season but his favorite to date is probably what unfolded in...
West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge discussed the 59-54 win over Kansas State and WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said. --Hodge said...
West Virginia did just enough to get past Kansas State 59-54 Tuesday night inside Hope Coliseum. The Mountaineers moved to 14-7 overall and 5-3 in...
West Virginia guard Honor Huff has been the primary scoring option for West Virginia this season and with that comes plenty of attention....
West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge doesn’t focus too much on the big picture with his team....
Ross Hodge isn’t married to a number when it comes to his rotation, but it has started to thin out some with Big 12 play in full swing....
After getting manhandled by No. 1 Arizona 88-53 on Jan. 24, West Virginia has a chance to bounce back against a Big 12 bottom-feeder, the Kansas...
West Virginia was able to snap their skid in games away from Morgantown to open the season but now heads home with a critical two-game stretch....
West Virginia fell on the road to No. 1 Arizona 88-53, but even in that type of performance head coach Ross Hodge saw some things that are positive...
West Virginia forward Jackson Fields hasn’t appeared in a contest since the road trip to Houston and there’s a reason for that....
In a league as difficult as the Big 12, West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge knows all-too-well the urgency to protect your home floor....
West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge addressed the media Monday ahead of the Kansas State match up and here is a summary of what was said. --Hodge...
West Virginia is looking to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023 and here is a snap shot of where the Mountaineers stand in key...
West Virginia sits at 4-3 in the Big 12 Conference with the three defeats coming on the road to some of the perceived cream of the crop in the league....
West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge discussed the 88-53 loss to Arizona on the post game radio show and WVSports.com provides a summary of what was...
West Virginia was convincingly beaten 88-53 on the road at No. 1 Arizona and I provide my thoughts and observations from what unfolded....
West Virginia was defeated 88-53 by No. 1 Arizona inside the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday. The loss drops WVU to 13-7 and 4-3 in Big...
West Virginia has already been in some difficult road environments this season with trips to Iowa State and Houston, but now is set for another....
West Virginia is not projected in any current brackets for the NCAA Tournament but there are going to be plenty of opportunities to change that down...
West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge has always believed his team was a mature group that had played a lot of basketball at this level....
West Virginia guard Honor Huff has been the most consistent player on the roster in the scoring department which made what unfolded against Arizona...
West Virginia is one of eight Big 12 teams that will participate in the 2026 Players Era Men's Championship Field. The Mountaineers will join...
West Virginia won their first basketball game away from Morgantown knocking off Arizona State 75-63 and I provide my thoughts and observations....