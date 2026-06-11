Photo gallery: WVU takes the field in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — West Virginia got its first look at Charles Schwab Field on Thursday as the Mountaineers held their first practice at the College World Series venue ahead of Friday’s matchup against Troy. WVSports.com was on hand as the team went through batting practice, fielding drills and bullpen work in preparation for the program’s first appearance on college baseball’s biggest stage.

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