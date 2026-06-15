Skip to main content
West Virginia
Join Now

Photo gallery: WVU vs. North Carolina at the College World Series

Vernon Bailey Headshotby: Vernon Bailey27 minutes agoRivalsVernon

West Virginia dropped a 5-2 decision to North Carolina in its second game at the College World Series. Check out our photo gallery from Sunday’s matchup in Omaha.


💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?

Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

GoMart Retro 2026


__________________________________________
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom@rivalskeenan
•Like us on FacebookInstagram and TikTok

You may also like