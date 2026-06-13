Photo gallery: WVU wins first College World Series game
West Virginia opened its first-ever College World Series appearance with a 7-5 victory over Troy, securing the program’s first win on college baseball’s biggest stage. Check out our photo gallery from a historic day for the Mountaineers in Omaha.
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