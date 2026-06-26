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Rankings for West Virginia football players in EA Sports College Football 2027

Keenan Cummings
Keenan Cummings@rivalskeenan
6h0members liked this
Cam Cook
West Virginia running back Cam Cook.

EA Sports College Football 2027 has released their rankings for players in the video game and here are rankings for West Virginia football players.

As a team the Mountaineers are rated at an 81 overall, with a grade of 76 on offense and 78 on defense. But here is a list of the individual players rankings on the roster.

NamePos.Ovr.Spd.Str.Agi.Cod.Inj.Awr.
Cam CookRB91917491899492
Landen LivingstonC85718577649191
Amare’ GraysonRG84678961529084
Bryan HansenP84655560569170
Harper HollomanREDG83837983729085
Kamari WilsonSS83877387858787
Ezekiel Durham-CampbellLEDG80797981739184
Jaden BrayWR80887187868285
Prince StrachanWR80887583797884
Malik AgboRT79678376588278
Michael HawkinsQB79905992898774
Devin VassRG78668663558580
Geimere LatimerCB78926089878377
Nick KraheLG78608757518682
Ben CutterMIKE77807379778987
Carsten CasadyLT77618560528679
Nate GabrielDT77658359538779
Amari LatimerRB76868284829157
DJ EppsWR76905689888877
Tobi HaastrupREDG76867579699172
Tyler StolskyMIKE76797278739085
Wes KingC76598758538484
Andrew PowdrellFS75895888848777
David AfoghoREDG75798076708777
John NeiderWR75886683818978
Josh SappTE75776777758576
Matt SiegFS75896489909370
TaRon FrancisWR75916787859057
Cameron GriffinC74608657558582
Chris TalleyRB74896089888957
Cyrus TraughWR74905988868776
Kevin BrownRT74728372689268
KJ HensonDT74688170668776
Taylor BrownDT74737673679273
Corey McIntyreDT73638062559774
Jaire RawlisonCB73884887857978
Kayden LukeFB73767277738869
Keyshawn RobinsonCB73935391917361
Nick TaylorCB73875092917771
Scotty FoxQB73826783818974
Armoni WeaverWR72885390898755
Cam BallTE72707473709777
Darius WileyREDG72767973678966
Max BrownQB72826682798769
Rhett MorrisRT72658169608858
Maliek HawkinsCB71885789888865
Brandon CaesarLEDG70757575699269
Chams DiagneCB70857483799473
Sam HamiltonTE70807176739063
Kameron ReddicFS69876385859266
Malachi HoodWILL69787981769056
Wilnerson TelemaqueLEDG69777473679059
Jason HallWILL68787779779275
Will LeBlancDT68597957537972
ChaMarryus BomarCB67895288869457
Jeremiah JohnsonLEDG67767274708665
Josh AisosaLG66549051458770
Kade BushTE66806479768762
Macguire MossTE66757476729476
Ryan WardTE66817082788772
Ashton WoodsWILL65816682798470
Cam TorborWILL65777376748864
Da’Mare WilliamsFS64885987868270
Phillip BowserRG64687960558863
Isaiah PattersonMIKE62816677737568

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