Rankings for West Virginia football players in EA Sports College Football 2027

EA Sports College Football 2027 has released their rankings for players in the video game and here are rankings for West Virginia football players.

As a team the Mountaineers are rated at an 81 overall, with a grade of 76 on offense and 78 on defense. But here is a list of the individual players rankings on the roster.



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