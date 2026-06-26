WV Sports
Rankings for West Virginia football players in EA Sports College Football 2027
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EA Sports College Football 2027 has released their rankings for players in the video game and here are rankings for West Virginia football players.
As a team the Mountaineers are rated at an 81 overall, with a grade of 76 on offense and 78 on defense. But here is a list of the individual players rankings on the roster.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ovr.
|Spd.
|Str.
|Agi.
|Cod.
|Inj.
|Awr.
|Cam Cook
|RB
|91
|91
|74
|91
|89
|94
|92
|Landen Livingston
|C
|85
|71
|85
|77
|64
|91
|91
|Amare’ Grayson
|RG
|84
|67
|89
|61
|52
|90
|84
|Bryan Hansen
|P
|84
|65
|55
|60
|56
|91
|70
|Harper Holloman
|REDG
|83
|83
|79
|83
|72
|90
|85
|Kamari Wilson
|SS
|83
|87
|73
|87
|85
|87
|87
|Ezekiel Durham-Campbell
|LEDG
|80
|79
|79
|81
|73
|91
|84
|Jaden Bray
|WR
|80
|88
|71
|87
|86
|82
|85
|Prince Strachan
|WR
|80
|88
|75
|83
|79
|78
|84
|Malik Agbo
|RT
|79
|67
|83
|76
|58
|82
|78
|Michael Hawkins
|QB
|79
|90
|59
|92
|89
|87
|74
|Devin Vass
|RG
|78
|66
|86
|63
|55
|85
|80
|Geimere Latimer
|CB
|78
|92
|60
|89
|87
|83
|77
|Nick Krahe
|LG
|78
|60
|87
|57
|51
|86
|82
|Ben Cutter
|MIKE
|77
|80
|73
|79
|77
|89
|87
|Carsten Casady
|LT
|77
|61
|85
|60
|52
|86
|79
|Nate Gabriel
|DT
|77
|65
|83
|59
|53
|87
|79
|Amari Latimer
|RB
|76
|86
|82
|84
|82
|91
|57
|DJ Epps
|WR
|76
|90
|56
|89
|88
|88
|77
|Tobi Haastrup
|REDG
|76
|86
|75
|79
|69
|91
|72
|Tyler Stolsky
|MIKE
|76
|79
|72
|78
|73
|90
|85
|Wes King
|C
|76
|59
|87
|58
|53
|84
|84
|Andrew Powdrell
|FS
|75
|89
|58
|88
|84
|87
|77
|David Afogho
|REDG
|75
|79
|80
|76
|70
|87
|77
|John Neider
|WR
|75
|88
|66
|83
|81
|89
|78
|Josh Sapp
|TE
|75
|77
|67
|77
|75
|85
|76
|Matt Sieg
|FS
|75
|89
|64
|89
|90
|93
|70
|TaRon Francis
|WR
|75
|91
|67
|87
|85
|90
|57
|Cameron Griffin
|C
|74
|60
|86
|57
|55
|85
|82
|Chris Talley
|RB
|74
|89
|60
|89
|88
|89
|57
|Cyrus Traugh
|WR
|74
|90
|59
|88
|86
|87
|76
|Kevin Brown
|RT
|74
|72
|83
|72
|68
|92
|68
|KJ Henson
|DT
|74
|68
|81
|70
|66
|87
|76
|Taylor Brown
|DT
|74
|73
|76
|73
|67
|92
|73
|Corey McIntyre
|DT
|73
|63
|80
|62
|55
|97
|74
|Jaire Rawlison
|CB
|73
|88
|48
|87
|85
|79
|78
|Kayden Luke
|FB
|73
|76
|72
|77
|73
|88
|69
|Keyshawn Robinson
|CB
|73
|93
|53
|91
|91
|73
|61
|Nick Taylor
|CB
|73
|87
|50
|92
|91
|77
|71
|Scotty Fox
|QB
|73
|82
|67
|83
|81
|89
|74
|Armoni Weaver
|WR
|72
|88
|53
|90
|89
|87
|55
|Cam Ball
|TE
|72
|70
|74
|73
|70
|97
|77
|Darius Wiley
|REDG
|72
|76
|79
|73
|67
|89
|66
|Max Brown
|QB
|72
|82
|66
|82
|79
|87
|69
|Rhett Morris
|RT
|72
|65
|81
|69
|60
|88
|58
|Maliek Hawkins
|CB
|71
|88
|57
|89
|88
|88
|65
|Brandon Caesar
|LEDG
|70
|75
|75
|75
|69
|92
|69
|Chams Diagne
|CB
|70
|85
|74
|83
|79
|94
|73
|Sam Hamilton
|TE
|70
|80
|71
|76
|73
|90
|63
|Kameron Reddic
|FS
|69
|87
|63
|85
|85
|92
|66
|Malachi Hood
|WILL
|69
|78
|79
|81
|76
|90
|56
|Wilnerson Telemaque
|LEDG
|69
|77
|74
|73
|67
|90
|59
|Jason Hall
|WILL
|68
|78
|77
|79
|77
|92
|75
|Will LeBlanc
|DT
|68
|59
|79
|57
|53
|79
|72
|ChaMarryus Bomar
|CB
|67
|89
|52
|88
|86
|94
|57
|Jeremiah Johnson
|LEDG
|67
|76
|72
|74
|70
|86
|65
|Josh Aisosa
|LG
|66
|54
|90
|51
|45
|87
|70
|Kade Bush
|TE
|66
|80
|64
|79
|76
|87
|62
|Macguire Moss
|TE
|66
|75
|74
|76
|72
|94
|76
|Ryan Ward
|TE
|66
|81
|70
|82
|78
|87
|72
|Ashton Woods
|WILL
|65
|81
|66
|82
|79
|84
|70
|Cam Torbor
|WILL
|65
|77
|73
|76
|74
|88
|64
|Da’Mare Williams
|FS
|64
|88
|59
|87
|86
|82
|70
|Phillip Bowser
|RG
|64
|68
|79
|60
|55
|88
|63
|Isaiah Patterson
|MIKE
|62
|81
|66
|77
|73
|75
|68
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