Report: Chase Ridley granted release, signs with Arizona

Australian punter Chase Ridley will not kick for West Virginia after all.

Ridley, 6-foot-2, 233-pounds, signed with the Mountaineers during the early signing period but according to Tuscon.com he was granted his release and now has signed with Arizona.

A former Australian Rules football player, Ridley started full-time punting a little over a year ago and credited Pro-Kick Australia for helping him develop everything from his technique to discipline to understanding the American game.

“I started punting seriously once I joined the program and it’s been a full commitment ever since,” Ridley said in December.

The Perth native has all four years of eligibility remaining with the Wildcats and West Virginia has since signed Colorado State punter Bryan Hansen.

