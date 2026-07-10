Former WVU star JJ Wetherholt agrees to long-term deal with Cardinals

Former West Virginia standout JJ Wetherholt and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to an eight-year, $112.5 million contract extension that will buy out multiple years of free agency, according to reports.

The deal contains no options and secures the 23-year-old second baseman for the foreseeable future after a standout rookie season in St. Louis. Wetherholt is hitting .267 with 13 home runs and 36 RBIs this year.

BREAKING: Rookie standout JJ Wetherholt and the St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement on a long-term contract extension that will buy out multiple years of free agency, sources tell ESPN. Wetherholt, 23, has been tremendous and is the latest rookie to land a nine-figure contract. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 10, 2026

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