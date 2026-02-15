Report: Larry Knight being targeted by Georgia as OLB coach

It might be a short stay in Morgantown for one of West Virginia assistant coaches as Pete Nakos of On3 is reporting that edges/pass rushing specialist Larry Knight is being targeted for a job at Georgia.

Knight was hired by the Mountaineers in January to fill the role but the report indicates that the Bulldogs are working to hire him as their outside linebackers coach to replace Chidera Uzo-Diribe who left for the Dallas Cowboys.

Knight came to Morgantown from Arkansas State where he coached the defensive ends and was the defensive run game coordinator.

Prior to his time at Arkansas State, Knight was over top of the defensive ends at Temple for two seasons and was the defensive line coach and defensive recruiting coordinator at Georgia Tech from 2019-22. The stint at Temple was his second after he was outside linebackers coach and defensive recruiting coordinator and the year before that served as the director of player personnel.

Knight served as the outside linebackers coach from 2015-16 at Georgia State and also had graduate assistant stints at Tennessee and Cincinnati, while also serving as defensive quality control coach with the Volunteers.

If Knight is hired by Georgia, it leaves a hole for head coach Rich Rodriguez to fill on the staff.

