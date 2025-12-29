Report: Rick Trickett expected to reunite with Rich Rodriguez at WVU

West Virginia is expected to add a familiar face to its football staff, as veteran offensive line coach Rick Trickett is set to join the program, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

Trickett previously coached the offensive line at West Virginia University from 2001 to 2006, working under head coach Rich Rodriguez during one of the most successful stretches in program history. That tenure included the rise of a physical, zone-based run game that became a defining trait of West Virginia football during that era.

Most recently, Trickett has been on staff at Jacksonville State, bringing decades of experience coaching offensive lines at both the Power Four and Group of Five levels. His expected return reunites him with Rodriguez and adds a proven, familiar voice to the Mountaineers’ staff as the program continues its rebuild.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

