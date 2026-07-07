Report: West Virginia and Kentucky in discussions over neutral site hoops game

The West Virginia basketball program is in discussions about playing a neutral site game against Kentucky according to a report.

The report by Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio indicated that the Wildcats are currently in negotiations to play the Mountaineers in a contest on Black Friday. The game is reportedly set to be played in Nashville if it comes together although Jones said it is not finalized.

If the game comes together it would be the first meeting between the two teams since January 2018.

The Mountaineers currently have a non-conference schedule that includes home contests against Niagara, Mercyhurst, Virginia Tech and Coppin State. There is a road contest scheduled against Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena and a neutral site contest against Wake Forest in Greensboro.

West Virginia also will compete in the Players Era Eight against Auburn and then UNLV or Kansas and one of Houston, Rutgers, Florida and Notre Dame.

Sources tell KSR that Kentucky is in negotiations to play West Virginia in basketball on Black Friday in Nashville



There was a possibility of the game being against Illinois but that fell through and now it’s potentially West Virginia. Deal still not finalized — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) July 7, 2026



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