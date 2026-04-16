Report: West Virginia forward Jackson Fields intends to enter the transfer portal

West Virginia forward Jackson Fields plans to enter the transfer portal according to a report.

The news was first reported by Sam Kayser.

Fields, 6-foot-8, 210-pounds, spent only on season at West Virginia where he averaged 4.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game but was limited to just nine games after recovering from off-season wrist surgery.

The plan was for Fields to apply for a medical redshirt to get back another season.

Prior to that Fields spent three years at Troy where he had his most productive season in 2024-25 averaging 7.9 points and 4.8 rebounds.

If approved for a medical redshirt, Fields has one year remaining.

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