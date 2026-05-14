Report: WVU, North Carolina expected to meet in Dick Vitale Invitational

West Virginia is reportedly finalizing an agreement to face North Carolina in the Dick Vitale Invitational on Nov. 27 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, according to The Field of 68’s Rocco Miller.

The matchup would give Ross Hodge and the Mountaineers another major non-conference test in Year 2 under the new coaching staff after WVU finished 21-14 and won the College Basketball Crown last season.

North Carolina will enter the season under new head coach Michael Malone after moving on from Hubert Davis.

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