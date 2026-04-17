Rich Rodriguez discusses West Virginia spring festival

A lot of things across college football have already changed and continue to evolve, but West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez still sees the value in spring games.

The Mountaineers will host their annual event Saturday with kickoff set for noon. The spring festival will provide a competitive scrimmage like event featuring the team split into two groups.

And because of how many new faces are on the roster, Rodriguez expects to go live more than he traditionally would if he had a lot of returning starters.

“Because I’m still evaluating. We’re still trying to figure out who’s what and where, it will be a little more competitive than we’ve traditionally done in the past,” Rodriguez said.

And the festival also will feature plenty of other things for fans to enjoy such as a jersey sale and events on top of a concert by Jake Owen at the conclusion.

“I think there’s always a place for that and for fans to come and enjoy it and see some football a little bit,” Rodriguez said.

While the players look at the opportunity as a scrimmage, they are also excited for the chance to compete in front of fans while those in attendance will get a look at the roster.

“I know our players are really looking forward to it, our blue/white deal. I’ve talked to a lot of fans that are excited about coming up and seeing some of the new guys,” Rodriguez said.

But even with that being said the veteran head coach isn’t as enthusiastic about the possibility that has been floated around about playing against another team in the spring.

“I think that’s a little risky at times,” Rodriguez said.

But Rodriguez encouraged all fans to make it to Milan Puskar Stadium to see all of the things that are going on with the program and the festival.

“If you’re a Mountaineer fan and you can make it this Saturday come on up here and check us out,” Rodriguez said.

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