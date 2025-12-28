Skip to main content
West Virginia
Join Now

Rich Rodriguez leans into changing JUCO recruiting landscape

Keenan Cummingsby: Keenan Cummings19 hours agorivalskeenan
NCAA Football: Texas Tech at West Virginia
Nov 29, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez walks along the sidelines during the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Rich Rodriguez landed a number of high level junior college prospects down the stretch and the dynamics to that and other aspects of recruiting continues to shift.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
WV Sports
+
+
One subscription: The best West Virginia Mountaineers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.