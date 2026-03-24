Rich Rodriguez press conference summary: 3-24

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez addressed the media Tuesday evening following spring practice and here is a summary of what was said.

–Rodriguez said the first half of practice four it was like they were on spring break mentally, but the second half it was better. There are a lot of corrections to do. They’re going to get as much done as they can.

–Rodriguez thinks it’s a little early but they are more athletic at most positions including quarterback. West Virginia will be deeper at wide out and on the offensive line. He likes the freshman class they signed and there’s a lot of good players there. The attitude of the players has been great but now it’s learning how to practice. He wants everybody in the program to be totally engaged in every play at practice like it’s the most important thing in the world to them. He hates going to practice and seeing players not knowing the down and distance and being engaged. You are engaged in every play at practice.

–Rodriguez thinks they will be better up front and they have some guys second year in the system and Rick Trickett has been in the system for a long time. They have quarterbacks that can run and the running game has got to be better.

–Rodriguez said the fact that Trickett has coached with him so long they know the answers to things. There should be a comfortability with it being the second year in the system. Rodriguez met Trickett at Glenville State and they became friends when he came to speak there. He is very good at what he does.

–Rodriguez said they’ve done a lot more 11 and 12 personnel than they have in the past. Part of it was because they were getting players hurt and had tight ends healthy but it gives them some flexibility with what they want to do. Ryan Ward is the most experienced guy and the physicality with the tight ends are the next step. He wants to travel five.

–TaRon Francis just got back to practice today because he was hurt he can play the slot or inside. It helps to have Jaden Bray healthy and he’s the leader of the room. DJ Epps and some of these other guys have been productive somewhere else.

–With officials here today, Rodriguez wants them to blow the whistle.

-Consistency in the field goals and punts they will evaluate those in a couple weeks. He is going to have a draft April 7 and have a blue and gold team and try to create a true game against each other so the first game they play won’t be next September.

–You don’t have as many specialists now but you hope the guys you have can do it. And from an ability standpoint they do that.

–Rodriguez said that Trickett just loves coaching football. He is a hard-driving disciplined coach and there is nobody that looks after his guys more than him. Every day what they’re going to do, etc. All coaches want that but for him to do it as long as he’s doing it and still want to have that drive. It helps to have a couple old dudes in there with gray hair.

–The only guy that really played at running back was Cam Cook. He understands it but the rest of them are learning. All the rest of them are young and they’re going to be OK.

–Two days in pads they didn’t tackle anybody. They are more athletic at linebacker but they’re a long way from when they’ll play.

–Rodriguez said they’re trying to make their game isn’t their first game. They can’t really compare to somebody else until they play them. Now they have to find out before the summer some semblance of a depth chart. It doesn’t have to be set in stone. They will have a depth chart after April 18. They’ve got to develop that depth chart and having that true game and a draft and competitiveness of that will accelerate that process. They know what the roster is and if the roster changes somebody tampered.

–Some of the NCAA’s frustration is understood because they can make a rule and some people will find ways around it. Rodriguez said five to play five, you transfer one-time you don’t have to sit out after that you have to sit out.

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