Rich Rodriguez press conference summary: Big 12 Media Days

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez addressed the media at his press conference at Big 12 Media Days and here is a summary of what was said.

–Rodriguez said he doesn’t have much of an opening statement. It’s great to be here. Congratulates Mike Montoro and Mike Fragale for receiving their SID award.

–Rodriguez said that he will have a loaded answer to an easy question. They flipped the roster bringing in 80 new guys. They wanted to have competition at every position and wanted guys that had production not potential. Scotty Fox played last season but they wanted competition so they brought in Michael Hawkins who can run and throw. Both were decisive during the spring with their actions. He is excited about those two leading the charge there, but they got competition at every position. The coaches wanted production over potential and he felt the staff did a good job of that. Rodriguez feels confident that his team will be better all-around.

–Rodriguez said the game is constantly evolving and he said this last year. If you never learned or grew from your experiences you have one year repeated so many times. Now you’re managing money, and you have to pay the right guys. Money solves a lot of problems and you can make more mistakes but you still have to make the right decisions. Last year was their biggest learning year because they knew they’d have a full revenue share and more time to find guys. They were able to get more guys that were ready to play and more guys at all the positions. You have to try to overcome it the best way you can. To win in college athletics you have to be aligned all the way down and West Virginia has that. They are aligned with where they want to go and he is confident they’ll be a lot better this year.

–Country Roads has become viral. It’s a little thing after they played the game and started in 2002. Then the baseball team made a run and now they’re playing it at the World Cup. Every time that song gets sung or played the people of this state have a lot of pride. And it means a lot to them. Rodriguez said in West Virginia they’re the only Power Four program and there is a lot of pride and he wants his players to understand that. Players are from all over and when they get to West Virginia those Country Roads bind them together.

—Nick Krahe last year was probably the most productive and best offensive lineman. He can play tackle, but Rick Trickett wanted to play him at guard because he thinks it’s his natural position. Krahe is probably the leader up front with his work ethic and talent. Rodriguez believes he will be one of the best linemen in the league this year with his work ethic and Trickett’s teaching he could be an all-conference guy.

–Fullback position is a spot schools have gotten away from but Kayden Luke popped up in the portal and he can handle that role. He doesn’t care if he runs it, he can block every time and he is going to play a role.

–Rodriguez said they tried to keep the Backyard Brawl on the schedule every year. They want to play them every year. With all that’s happened in college athletics with conference expansions and breakups a lot of them have gone by the wayside. Rodriguez loves the Big 12 but can’t they all come together a regionalize things and share the money. He thinks it would be good. Rodriguez would love for all the Power Four teams to come together and get the biggest TV package together and play regional teams.

–Rodriguez was asked about Houston and Willie Fritz and he said he has known him since his time at Tulane. He visited with him there and Rodriguez thinks he is one of the best coaches in college football and he’s done it at every level.

–Rodriguez said the running back room was going to be completely new so they wanted to get a veteran guy that had experience. Cam Cook was the leading rusher in the country and has Big 12 experience. He is a complete player and had an outstanding spring. He was a target and the first guy they went after and fortunately they were able to get him.



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