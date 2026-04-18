Rich Rodriguez press conference summary: Spring Festival

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez addressed the media following the conclusion of the Spring Festival and we provide a summary of what was said.

–Rodriguez said he wasn’t sure his team executed well but they played hard. Have to clean up some silly penalties. There are some things they’ll need to clear up but West Virginia won today. Prince Strachan banged up his shoulder and he expects him back in a few weeks because it isn’t a long term thing.

–There is a little bit of experience with Scotty Fox, Michael Hawkins and Max Brown but they don’t have a ton so you could see them advance. There is competition at most of the positions and he likes where the culture is at and it will continue to increase.

–Hawkins has taken a big step. What they thought they were getting with him is what they have gotten. They have some talent in the quarterback room and they took a leap but there’s more they can do better. All of the freshmen can run, but there was some nervousness in the throwing. Things happen a lot faster.

–Rodriguez said they try to have a little fun going into the stands and having the fans call the plays. Rodriguez appreciates the fans coming out and he thinks they will love the team because this is going to be a fun team to watch and fun to coach.

–It hurt Zac Alley because Rodriguez made him limit his play calls down. The head coach felt that the defense tackled well but they didn’t throw the ball down the field as much as he would have wanted to. The defense has a lot of good competition at some key spots.

–Rodriguez wants to use summer workouts to get in shape and have the players understand why they’re making certain calls. It’s critical over the summer to make another leap.

—Peter Notaro and Jack Cassidy can both also punt.

–Rodriguez said that the losing team will have to clean the stadium but it might be clean by Monday so they will have to figure out a way to reward the winning team.

–Summer will be similar to last year. You can be involved with the players to a degree and August the opener is later so they won’t start camp until later but they have to force experience into guys because they don’t have a lot of guys that have starting experience at this level.

–Coaches aren’t on the field telling them what to do or making immediate corrections in a scrimmage. They have a few guys that know what they’re doing so they have to be good teammates and help out. When you do a scrimmage situation like today it shows up more than a normal practice.

–Rodriguez’s standard of playing hard is high and he is over the top critical when it comes to effort. He wants to grade them hard on an effort standpoint and that part with the other coaches is still coming but they understand it. Effort and playing hard has to get ingrained in his guys.

–Rodriguez had frustrations with everybody last spring. Last year they weren’t very good up front but there is a lot of pride there and he has a really good offensive line coach and really good talent on the offensive line this year. He feels they have nine, ten or 11 guys that have some experience and they are pretty demanding. That group has to be special mentally and be the ultimate team guy.

–Rodriguez said it’s too early to really tell but the mental makeup of not just the offensive line but the team is getting to where it needs to be. The handful that were left over have helped.

–Rodriguez knew Tommy Nickolich and there is no better person to name that award after. Cyrus Traugh is a West Virginia guy.

—Kevin Brown loves football and he’s what they thought he was when they signed him.

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