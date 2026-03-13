Rich Rodriguez promotes two, adds another to coaching staff

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez has announced several staff changes for his football program.

Andrew Warwick has been promoted to linebackers coach, while Garrett Hirsch also received a promotion to assistant general manager. The Mountaineers also made an addition to the staff with Paul Padalino now a defensive analyst.

Warwick served as a defensive assistant last season working with the linebackers and prior to that served as co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach at Wofford. He also had stints at Troy as the linebackers coach and as the defensive coordinator at Jacksonville State, along with six years in various roles during his time at Clemson.

Hirsch is also in his second year with the Mountaineers and plays a vital role in scouting and recruiting as well as assisting in the on-campus recruiting process.

In his role, Hirsch coordinates various aspects of the program’s recruiting department, identifying, developing, strategizing and executing the recruiting plan. He oversees the scouting department student assistant program and the management of the portal best-available board throughout the season.



Hirsch assists in the creation of in-season advance reports used to scout opponents. He evaluates players on the WVU roster and other Big 12 rosters to analyze and identify strength and weaknesses of the rosters. He also organizes the transfer portal prospects, identifying potential transfer options.



Hirsch came to West Virginia from Jacksonville State.

Padalino joins the staff after serving as the defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach at Dickinson College for the past year. He also has held positions at Dickinson College, Appalachian State, Georgetown, Richmond and the Buffalo Bills.

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