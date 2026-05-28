Rich Rodriguez spring Big 12 business meeting press conference summary

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez participated in the Big 12 Spring Business meetings and WVSports.com provided a summary of what was said.

Rodriguez was joined by Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire and Chief Football Officer Scott Draper but this will focus solely on the comments by the Mountaineers head coach.

–Rodriguez said a ten-game conference schedule was mentioned but it wasn’t discussed. He said he is just trying to get a first down in the first game, not necessarily worried about how many conference games he’s playing. He doesn’t put a whole lot of thought into it.

–Rodriguez said that they should ask the coaches opinions more for what is best for college football. The coaches voted and it was unanimous that all prefer a 24-team playoff.

–The coaches were mostly unanimous on the five for five and the age eligibility as well. Those are likely to pass so it will give some sanity to it. The coaches are waiting for what will happen in Washington, D.C. with what has been proposed. Whether it passes or not, they’re all waiting but everybody realizes what is happening now is not sustainable for any athletic department. You have to do it where it’s bi-partisan and we’ll all see what happens in the next couple weeks.

–Rodriguez said he doesn’t think it’s that big of a deal that a coach can’t leave before the season in the Senate bill. He thinks it’s an individual institution and coach decision to see what’s best for both parties. He doesn’t think you need to make a rule based off one scenario and he understands what unfolded with Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss but it should be on a school-to-school and coach-to-coach basis.

–Rodriguez thinks that Arizona is going to be really good. They’re going to be ranked in the top 25 pre-season and will do a preliminary summer scouting report on everybody but for him personally he will take the personal history out even though he still has friends in Arizona. He expects them to have a really good football team and he expects West Virginia to be good as well.

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