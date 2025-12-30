Rodriguez announces return of Rick Trickett as offensive line coach

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez has announced the return of veteran offensive line coach Rick Trickett.

Trickett worked with the Mountaineers from 2001-06 under Rodriguez during his first tenure and also served as the offensive line coach during his stint at Jacksonville State.

“Rick and I have been in the trenches together for many years, and he knows our offense very well and what we need to do to be successful,” Rodriguez said. “The experience he brings to our program will be invaluable, and I know that returning to his home state and WVU was an important factor for him.”

He comes back to West Virginia after serving as the assistant head coach and offensive line coach at Jacksonville State for the past four seasons. Six players he coached earned all-conference honors, and he assisted Rodriguez with Jax State football’s transition from the FCS ranks to FBS.

Trickett spent 11 years as the assistant head coach and offensive line coach at Florida State from 2007-17, paving the way for some of the top offenses in the nation. The 2013 national championship team finished 14-0 and set school and ACC records for single-season total offense, points per game and yards per play as well as the national record for points while leading the nation in touchdowns.

His decorated career includes time as the offensive line coach at West Virginia (1979, 2001-06), Southern Illinois (1980-81), Southern Miss (1982-84), New Mexico (1985), Memphis (1986-88), Mississippi State (1989-92), Auburn (1993-98), LSU (2000), Florida State (2007-17) and Glenville State, his alma mater (2019-21), where he was also the the head coach (1999).

