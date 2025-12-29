Rodriguez names Jay Boulware as running backs coach

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez has formally tabbed Kentucky running backs coach Jay Boulware to the same position on his coaching staff.

Boulware was at Kentucky since 2023 where he also served as the special teams coordinator.

“Jay Boulware brings years of successful experience as a highly respected coach and recruiter,” Rodriguez said. “His knowledge of the Big 12 Conference and ability to recruit high-level players and develop running backs make him a great addition to our program. I look forward to having him join our staff here at WVU.”

He has coached running backs, tight ends and special teams at numerous Power 4 programs, has coached in 17 bowl games, including several BCS and CFP games and won a national championship. Programs that he worked for won seven conference championships, had numerous individuals named all-conference, All-American, national individual finalists and NFL Draft choices.

His resume includes working at Texas (2020-21, 1996-97), Oklahoma (2013-20), Auburn (2009-12), Iowa State (2007-09), Utah (2005-07), Stanford (2004-05) and Arizona (2000-04).

