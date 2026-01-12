Rodriguez names Larry Knight as Edges/Pass Rush Specialist

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez has officially named Larry Knight as the edges/pass rush specialist on his coaching staff.

Knight comes to Morgantown from Arkansas State where he coached the defensive ends and was the defensive run game coordinator.

“Larry has done an outstanding job of building defensive lines and developing pass rushers who can bring pressure off the edge,” Rodriguez said. “His ability as a lead recruiter at several of his stops brings our program another experienced recruiter. I want to welcome him and his wife, Marquita, to the WVU Football Family.”

Prior to his time at Arkansas State, Knight was over top of the defensive ends at Temple for two seasons and was the defensive line coach and defensive recruiting coordinator at Georgia Tech from 2019-22. The stint at Temple was his second after he was outside linebackers coach and defensive recruiting coordinator and the year before that served as the director of player personnel.

Knight served as the outside linebackers coach from 2015-16 at Georgia State and also had graduate assistant stints at Tennessee and Cincinnati, while also serving as defensive quality control coach with the Volunteers.

A graduate of Central Michigan, Knight has been known for his development on the defensive line and at pass rushing positions while also handing a major role in recruiting.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

