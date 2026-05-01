Ross Hodge announces signing of Amadou Seini

West Virginia has added size and upside to the roster with the signing of center Amadou Seini, as head coach Ross Hodge announced he will join the program for the 2026-27 season.

The 7-foot-1, 230-pound freshman from Cameroon comes to Morgantown by way of Bella Vista Prep in Arizona, where he developed into one of the more productive big men in the country.

“We are happy to have Amadou Seini join our Mountaineer basketball program,” Hodge said. “His ability to move at his size is impressive and gives him a super-high ceiling. He is one of the best rebounders in the country and continues to improve at a rapid rate.”

Seini played a key role in Bella Vista’s run to a Chipotle Nationals title, posting 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in the championship win over Montverde Academy. He followed that up with a dominant semifinal performance, finishing with 15 points and 18 rebounds against Dynamic Prep.

On the international stage, Seini made his mark at the FIBA U19 World Cup with Cameroon. He averaged 15.4 rebounds per game across seven contests, setting the event’s all-time rebounding record. That run included 24-rebound efforts against both Australia and China, making him just the fourth player in tournament history to hit that mark multiple times.

He added 21 rebounds against Israel, becoming the first player since Andrew Bogut to record three games with 20 or more boards in a single tournament. Overall, Seini averaged 9.9 points while shooting 53 percent from the field, along with 1.4 blocks and 1.6 steals per game.

Before arriving at Bella Vista, Seini spent time developing at Varese Academy in Italy.

The addition of Seini continues to boost the West Virginia class. According to Rivals, the 2026 group is currently ranked No. 25 in the country, a significant jump from earlier in the cycle. The class also features Miles Sadler, Aliou Dioum and Keonte Greybear, giving the Mountaineers a strong mix of backcourt skill and frontcourt size.

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