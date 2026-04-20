Ross Hodge announces signing of center Mo Sylla

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge has announced the signing of Georgia Tech center transfer Mo Sylla.

Sylla, 6-foot-10, 240-pounds, spent one season with the Yellow Jackets where he averaged 9.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He also recorded 1.2 blocks per contest.

Sylla’s season was limited to just 16 games due to injury but gives the Mountaineers an athletic big that brings a strong skill set to the table.

“Mo brings the combination of size, strength and athleticism that can anchor our team on both ends of the floor,” Hodge said. “He has tremendous defensive versatility and has great character and work ethic.”

Out of high school Sylla was the top ranked center in the 2025 class.

Sylla has three years of eligibility remaining.

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