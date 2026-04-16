Ross Hodge announces signing of Finley Bizjack

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge has announced the signing of Butler transfer Finley Bizjack.

Bizjack, 6-foot-4, 190-pounds, spent three years with the Bulldogs, where his production increased in each of those seasons with the Big East program.

That culminated last year, where Bizjack averaged 17.1 points, 2.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 42.6-percent from the floor and 34.9-percent from three.

Bizjack was an all-Big East third-team selection last season.

“We are excited to have Finley Bizjack join our basketball program,” Hodge said. “Finley is a unique playmaker who can score and get others involved. Mountaineer fans are going to love watching the passion he plays with every night.”

Bizjack is the first transfer addition to officially sign with the Mountaineers this off-season.

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