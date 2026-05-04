Ross Hodge announces signing of forward Seydou Traore

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge has announced the signing of Utah transfer forward Seydou Traore.

Traore, 6-foot-6, 220-pounds, spent one season at Utah, where he averaged 9.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while starting all 31 games. He shot 38.6-percent from the floor and 33.3-percent from three during his junior campaign.

That included a 17-point performance against West Virginia.

“We are really excited to add Seydou to our WVU men’s basketball program,” Hodge said. “He has experience playing in several of the top conferences in the country and has competed against the best teams and players in college basketball. Seydou is a two-way player with great size and length who can impact the game in a lot of different ways. He brings a competitive edge and maturity that will be felt throughout our entire program.”

Prior to his time at Utah, Traore spent a season with Iowa where he averaged 5.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest across 27 games. That included 12 starts.

Traore started his college career at Manhattan where he averaged 11.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a true freshman earning a spot on the All-MAAC Rookie Team.

Traore has one season of eligibility remaining.

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