Ross Hodge announces signing of guard Keonte Greybear

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge has announced the signing of School of Lewisville 2026 guard Keonte Greybear.

Greybear, 6-foot-3, 185-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over a number of high major offers.

Playing in the Grind Session, Greybear averaged 19.9 points per game while shooting 44-percent from the floor and 31-percent from 3-point range.

“Keonte is a versatile guard with great scoring instincts and athleticism,” Hodge said. “He has been well coached throughout his prep career and has played with and against high level competition. He’s a high character student-athlete, and we are excited to add him to our Mountaineer basketball program.”

Greybear previously attended Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, and Emerson High School. He played AAU basketball for MoKan Elite. Greybear was a Nike Elite 100 Invitee.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

