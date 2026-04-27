Ross Hodge announces signing of guard Martin Somerville

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge has announced the signing of Florida State transfer guard Martin Somerville.

Somerville, 6-foot-3, 185-pounds, spent last season with the Seminoles where he averaged 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 33.6-percent from the floor and 33.7-percent from three.

The Maryland native spent his freshman season at UMass Lowell where he averaged 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting .405 percent from three. His efforts earned him 2025 America East Rookie of the Year honors.

The transfer guard brings not only experience but versatility to the back court.

“Martin has all of the leadership qualities and intangibles you look for in a player,” Hodge said. “He is someone who can play on or off the ball scoring it or making plays for others. He is a connector and has an infectious personality. We are excited to add him to our program.”

Somerville graduated from Southern California Academy in 2024, where he averaged 14 points and five assists per game. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

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