Ross Hodge announces signing of Javan Buchanan

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge has announced the signing of Boise State forward transfer Javan Buchanan.

Buchanan, 6-foot-7, 230-pounds, spent two seasons with the Broncos where he averaged 12.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. He shot 42.3-percent from the field and 83.6-percent from the free throw line. His career free throw percentage of 82.7-percent ranked third in Boise State history.

During his first season with Boise State, Buchanan was named the Mountain West Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and shooting 53-percent from the floor.

“Javan is one of those players that everyone loves playing with,” Hodge said. “He has tremendous intangibles and great versatility. Javan makes everyone else better around him and will represent this state in a first-class manner.”

The Indiana native started his career at Indiana Wesleyan, where he spent two seasons and was named a NAIA All-American as a sophomore, averaging 20.5 points per contest.

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