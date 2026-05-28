Ross Hodge announces signing of Joson Sanon

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge has announced the signing of St. John’s transfer wing Joson Sanon.

Sanon, 6-foot-5, 200-pounds, spent last season with the Red Storm where he averaged 7.9 points and 2.4 rebounds while starting 14 of all 37 games.

Prior to that Sanon spent his freshman season at Arizona State where he averaged 11.9 points per game, shooting 42.2-percent from the floor and 36.9-percent from three.

“Joson has played at a high level for a long time and is a competitor who works at a high rate,” Hodge said. “He’s been well-coached throughout college and has played in high leverage situations including Big 12 games and NCAA Tournament games. We are excited for him to be a Mountaineer!”

Originally a top-30 prospect out of Vermont Academy, Sanon was heavily recruited coming out of high school before ultimately landing at Arizona State.

Sanon has two years of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia has 14 players on the roster for next season.

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