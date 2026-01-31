Ross Hodge, assistant discusses recruiting and current class

Ross Hodge, assistant discusses recruiting and current classby: Keenan Cummings1 hour agorivalskeenanRead In AppDec 9, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge smiles along the sideline during the second half against the Little Rock Trojans at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn ImagesWest Virginia head coach Ross Hodge believes that his program has a powerful basketball brand and that resonates with people nationally on the recruiting trail.