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Ross Hodge built a West Virginia roster with options available

Keenan Cummingsby: Keenan Cummings25 minutes agorivalskeenan
NCAA Basketball: West Virginia at Oklahoma State
Feb 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers coach Ross Hodge watches game play during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images

West Virginia has 14 roster spots filled but the one common thread among the majority of those added pieces is the fact that there is some real positional versatility. 

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