Ross Hodge built a West Virginia roster with options available

Ross Hodge built a West Virginia roster with options availableby: Keenan Cummings25 minutes agorivalskeenanRead In AppFeb 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers coach Ross Hodge watches game play during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn ImagesWest Virginia has 14 roster spots filled but the one common thread among the majority of those added pieces is the fact that there is some real positional versatility.