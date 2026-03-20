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Ross Hodge discusses international recruiting

Keenan Cummingsby: Keenan Cummings11 minutes agorivalskeenan
NCAA Basketball: West Virginia at Oklahoma State
Feb 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers coach Ross Hodge watches game play during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images

One valuable recruiting market that has become more of a focus for college programs has been internationally and West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge sees the benefits as well.

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