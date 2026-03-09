Ross Hodge discusses roster building now and in the future

Ross Hodge discusses roster building now and in the futureby: Keenan Cummings54 minutes agorivalskeenanRead In AppJan 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge watches play against the Houston Cougars in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn ImagesWest Virginia head coach Ross Hodge has seen how college basketball roster building has changed significantly in the past five years which means that getting older in a hurry is a necessity.