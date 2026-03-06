Ross Hodge discusses seniors, season finale on weekly radio show

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge used his weekly radio show to reflect on the final stretch of the regular season, the makeup of this year’s roster and the importance of finishing strong heading into the Big 12 Tournament.

One of the main themes was how quickly the season has moved. Hodge noted that the Mountaineers opened conference play on a Friday and will close it the same way, something he said reinforces just how fast the year has gone. He pointed out that once the final buzzer sounds on a season, the reality sets in that a group that has spent nearly every day together since the summer suddenly goes their separate ways.

Hodge spent time discussing the senior group and the leap of faith they took when committing to West Virginia. Many of the players joined the program without truly knowing what things would look like under the new staff, but he praised them for believing in the vision and helping establish the foundation of the program. He emphasized that those players chose West Virginia and embraced representing the state and fan base.

That belief has shown up in how the team has handled adversity. Hodge said this group has shown an ability to fight through tough stretches and never “let go of the rope,” even when games seemed to be slipping away. He said it’s one of the most resilient teams he’s been around in more than two decades in college basketball.

Team chemistry was another point he touched on. Hodge credited the personalities and backgrounds of the players for helping maintain a consistent locker room environment throughout the year. He said the staff puts heavy emphasis on evaluating character in recruiting because adversity is inevitable in a league like the Big 12, and this group has handled those moments the right way.

Hodge also spent time discussing several individual players, starting with guard Honor Huff. He praised Huff’s toughness and shot-making ability, especially given the physical attention he receives from defenses on a nightly basis. Huff’s durability and consistency have stood out, as he hasn’t missed practices and continues to perform despite being a focal point of opposing scouting reports.

Point guard Jasper Floyd was another player Hodge spoke at length about, calling him one of the most mature players he has coached. Beyond the numbers, Hodge pointed to Floyd’s leadership and ability to stay even-keeled regardless of wins or losses as a major factor in keeping the team steady during the season.

Looking back at the recent games, Hodge said the win over BYU was one of the team’s most complete efforts of the season because it combined defensive commitment with timely shot-making. On the flip side, he pointed to missed opportunities early in the loss to Kansas State as a key reason the Mountaineers couldn’t create enough separation in that game.

As West Virginia prepares for the regular-season finale against UCF, Hodge said the focus will be on defensive discipline and limiting transition opportunities against a Knights team that can score in a hurry.

