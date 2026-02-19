Ross Hodge: Everything on the table when addressing issues

Ross Hodge: Everything on the table when addressing issuesby: Keenan Cummings1 hour agorivalskeenanRead In AppFeb 18, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge talks with guard Jasper Floyd (1) and guard Honor Huff (3) during the second half against the Utah Utes at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn ImagesWest Virginia head coach Ross Hodge recognizes that one of his primary responsibilities in his role is to make sure his team is ready to play.