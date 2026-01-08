Ross Hodge focused on cleaning up mistakes, moving onto the next

Ross Hodge focused on cleaning up mistakes, moving onto the nextby: Keenan Cummings24 minutes agorivalskeenanRead In AppJan 6, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge yells from the sideline during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn ImagesWest Virginia head coach Ross Hodge hasn’t been in the Big 12 long, but already understands the importance of taking care of home games in the league.